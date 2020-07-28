Rafters Ride Mid-Season Wave into Woodchucks Series
July 28, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release
Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters enter Tuesday's matchup with the Wisconsin Woodchucks in great positioning in the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod. The Rafters lead the Northwoods League with a 18-8 record and are winners of four of their last five games.
Tonight, the Rafters host the last-place Wisconsin Woodchucks (8-18) at 6:35pm. This year, the Rafters are 4-2 versus Wisconsin, and look to keep up the good work with Travis Adams on the mound. The Rafters have the second-best team ERA in the Pod and Adams has contributed, with a 1.04 ERA over the season.
The Woodchucks counter with UW-Stout starting pitcher Jace Baumann. The Woodchucks have a team ERA of 6.20 over the season. Baumann has been a bright spot, pitching to a 2.45 ERA primarily out of the bullpen.
Tonight's game is Skyward Educators Appreciation Night with a Rosco Swoonatra Bobblehead Giveaway. Coverage of the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters and Woodchucks begins at 6:20pm on AM 1320 WFHR and on the Northwoods League Baseball Network (TV) at 6:30pm.
