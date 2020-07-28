Rox Hammer MoonDogs, Win Series Opener

St. Cloud Rox pitcher Landen Bourassa

St. Cloud, MN - St. Cloud (10-9) scored 11 runs over the final two innings as the Rox beat Mankato (9-13) by a score of 15-5 at Joe Faber Field.

After falling behind 3-0 in the top of the second inning, the Rox responded with four runs. Logan Thomason (Eastern Kentucky) delivered with a base hit up the middle and scored Garett Delano (Mercer) and Andrew Pintar (BYU). Nick Marinconz (Cal Poly) and Thomason would later score on wild pitches to put the Rox in front 4-3.

Jordan Barth (Augustana) extended the Rox lead to 5-3 in the seventh inning following a single that scored Tyler Finke (Southeastern Louisiana). In the next at-bat, Delano smacked a two-run double to center field that brought in Jack Kelly (Minnesota) and Barth.

Leading 7-5 in the eighth inning, St. Cloud exploded for eight runs at the plate. Marinconz scored the first run of the inning with a single that scored Pintar. Barth, who was awarded Northwoods League Player of the Night, later singled to center field and scored Finke and Kelly. In his second at-bat of the inning, Pintar crushed a two-run double to center field.

RJ Martinez (Minot State) made his second start of the season and hurled two innings. Landen Bourassa (San Francisco) earned his second win of the season after not allowing a hit in four innings of work. Kevin Davis (USC-Upstate) hurled the seventh inning. Blake Stelzer (Concordia-St. Paul) earned his third save of the season after finishing the game on the mound.

The Rox will look to sweep Mankato on Tuesday at Franklin Rogers Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

St. Cloud returns home on Wednesday, July 29th as they open a two-game home series with the Rochester Honkers. First pitch is at 7:05 pm.

