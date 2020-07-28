Honkers Muster Only Five Hits in Shutout Loss

WATERLOO, IA - In the first game of a two-game home-and-home with the first-place Waterloo Bucks (15-8), the Rochester Honkers (4-12) fell 6-0.

Honkers starter Sal Ferro (0-1, Long Island) went three smooth innings, with the only blip being a run in the bottom of the first off a single. The fourth was a bit different, though, as the Bucks got four hitters consecutive batters on base via three singles and a walk. That did Ferro in, as he would be replaced by righty reliever Evan Gray (Arkansas).

Gray showed promise with his low-90s fastball, but two hit batters in the sixth inning - his second and third on the night, respectively - proved costly, when Xane Washington improved on his already-top-10 on-base-plus-slugging (OPS) mark with a RBI double to left.

It wasn't until the eighth inning that the Honkers got their first - and only - runner past second base. Starting catcher Ryan Wrobleski (Dallas Baptist) would get on base via walk and advance during Bryce Matthews' (Arkansas) at bat: a wild pitch got Wrobo to second and a dropped third strike made third wide open.

Jack Zalasky (Sacramento State) and Kragen Kechely (Dallas Baptist) worked two more innings of solid relief. They have now combined for 20.1 innings of no earned run ball.

Taison Corio's fourth inning double keeps his week of offense rolling, as the switch-hitting infielder is slashing at a .357 clip with .892 OPS in his last four games.

Tomorrow night, the two teams move the series to the Med City. It's a 6:35 first pitch from Mayo Field, as Charlie Harrison (UCLA) will be making his fourth start on the year. Tune in to "Honkers Pregame Live!" on Portal.StretchInternet.com/NWL at 6:30 to get you set for first pitch.

