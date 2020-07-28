Spitters Walk Their Way to Victory

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Great Lakes Resorters struggled to find the strike zone, surrendering 15 walks en route to the 8-5 loss to the Traverse City Pit Spitters in front of yet another sellout crowd Tuesday night at Turtle Creek Stadium.

Inconsistent pitching has been a recurring theme for the Great Lakes Resorters as they've surrendered 30 walks in their last three losses to the Pit Spitters.

Traverse City got on the board first as Great Lakes starter, Duncan Lutz, walked the bases loaded before Spitters designated hitter, Evan Maday, pounded an RBI-single to take the 1-0 advantage. Great Lakes responded promptly as first baseman, Noah Marcoux, blasted a towering two-run home run to forge the Resorters out in front 2-1. University of North Georgia standout and Pit Spitters right fielder, Crews Taylor, crushed a home run of his own in the second to draw the score even before Johnny Hipsman laced an RBI-single the following frame to deliver Traverse City the 3-2 advantage. The Spitters added two more tallies in the fourth and fifth before Resorters catcher, Dayne Leonard, notched an unearned run in the sixth to cut the Traverse City lead to 7-3. Both teams added individual runs in the eighth before Great Lakes designated hitter, Roman Kuntz, crossed the plate with two outs in the ninth. It wasn't enough, however, as Pit Spitters closer, Jay Ward Jr., struck out Noah Marcoux to slam the door on an 8-5 Traverse City victory - their eighth win over the Resorters this season.

Pit Spitters reliever, Cade Heil (2-0), went three innings allowing one unearned run on three hits and a strikeout in his second victory on the campaign. Resorters bullpen arm, Brody Maynard (1-1), came on in relief with the bases loaded and none out in the first inning, allowing only one earned run on a pair of strikeouts through two innings pitched in his first loss this season. The Pit Spitters improve to 8-2 while the Resorters fall to 2-8 on the year.

