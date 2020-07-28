Rafters Win Streak Snapped in 10-5 Loss in La Crosse

July 28, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release





La Crosse, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters were denied in their quest for five straight wins in a 10-5 loss to the La Crosse Loggers on Monday night.

The league's best offense got started in the third, down 1-0. Cole Bartels singled to lead off the inning, and after Billy Cook was hit by a pitch and Ryan Walstad drew a walk, catcher Jake Dunham came to the plate versus La Crosse starting pitcher Mitch Lines. A 2019 All-Star, Dunham was clutch, sharply doubling down the left field line on the seventh pitch of the at bat. Dunham cleared the bases with Bartels, Cook, and Walstad all came around to score to make it 3-1.

One inning later, the Rafters struck again with power. Designated hitter Hank Zeisler pounced on a 2-0 pitch from Lines for a massive solo home run with one out in the fourth. The home run came off the bat at 104 mph and travelled 430 feet, leading to a 4-1 lead for the Rafters until the sixth.

The Loggers got one run on a JT Thompson solo home run in the sixth and three more runs in the seventh to take their first lead. The Rafters had a response from their star first baseman in the eighth.

Facing Loggers pitcher Cam Robinson, Jack-Thomas Wold lifted a 1-2 pitch up and out of the ballpark for a tying solo home run. Wold's home run was his fifth, tied for the lead in the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod with teammate Ryan Walstad. After the home run, the Loggers would get five more in the bottom half of the inning to put the game on ice. J.T. Thompson drove in six runs for La Crosse, including a grand slam in the eighth.

Tomorrow, the Wisconsin Woodchucks visit Witter Field on Skyward Educators Appreciation Night. Coverage of the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters and Woodchucks begins at 6:20pm on AM 1320 WFHR and on the Northwoods League Baseball Network (TV) at 6:30pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 28, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.