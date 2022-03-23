Wolf Pack Open Four-Game Homestand with Key Divisional Matchup

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack snapped their four-game losing streak on Saturday night with a 5-2 victory over the Belleville Senators. Tonight, the Pack return home to open their longest homestand of the season, a four-game stint that begins with a visit from the rival Springfield Thunderbirds. This opens a back-to-back set for the rivals, and a stretch in which Hartford plays six of seven games on home ice.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the eleventh of twelve meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Thunderbirds during the 2021-22 campaign. It is also the fifth of six meetings between the sides at the XL Center, and the first of two meetings in a span of three days. The rivals will wrap up their season series on Friday night with a rematch back at the XL Center.

The Wolf Pack took a 3-1 decision in the last meeting back on February 25th at the MassMutual Center. Will Bitten gave the T-Birds a 1-0 lead through forty minutes, but Justin Richards scored twice to give Hartford a 2-1 lead midway through the final frame. Jonny Brodzinski scored an empty-net goal to cement the victory. Keith Kinkaid made 44 saves in the win.

The triumph was the Pack's second in Springfield this season. Each team has won five games in the head-to-head series, with the Wolf Pack holding a record of 5-4-1-0. The T-Birds are 5-4-0-1 in the series.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack snapped a their four-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the Belleville Senators on Saturday night. Matt Lorito and Tanner Fritz both scored to send the game to its final 20 minutes tied 2-2. In the third period, Mike O'Leary would pounce on a loose puck and bury the eventual winner 3:08 into the frame. Patrick Khodorenko and Anthony Greco would both add tallies at 9:46 and 19:06, respectively. Khodorenko's goal was scored shorthanded, his first shorthanded goal of the season and the club's seventh.

Greco leads the Wolf Pack in scoring with 45 points (14 g, 31 a) on the season. Brodzinski, currently on recall to the parent New York Rangers (NHL) is second on the club with 39 points (18 g, 21 a).

In transaction news, the Rangers traded forward Morgan Barron to Winnipeg and defenseman Anthony Bitetto to San Jose ahead of Monday's NHL trade deadline. The Rangers assigned forward Nick Merkley, acquired from San Jose, and defenseman Brandon Scanlin to the Pack on Monday. Scanlin signed an entry-level contract with the Rangers on Sunday.

Thunderbirds Outlook:

The Thunderbirds enter tonight's game with a record of 32-19-5-2, good for a points percentage of .612 and a first place standing in the Atlantic Division. The T-Birds have dropped two straight games, however, with their most recent loss coming on Saturday night by a final score of 7-4 at the hands of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Wade Allison scored four points for the Phantoms (2 g, 2 a), while Cal O'Reilly fired home a pair of goals. James Neal scored twice in defeat, while Tanner Kaspick and Bitten also lit the lamp.

Matthew Peca leads the T-Birds in scoring with 49 points (19 g, 30 a) on the season. Sam Anas sits second with 47 points (15 g, 32 a). The parent St. Louis Blues (NHL) recalled forward Nathan Walker on Tuesday morning.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: https://mixlr.com/hfd-wolf-pack/

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Friday night for a rematch with the Thunderbirds! Join us for $2 beers and $1 hot dogs, as well as 'College Night' that the XL Center! College students can show a valid college ID at the box office and receive a $10 ticket to Friday's game. The discount is only valid at the box office, and is limited to one ticket per ID. The Wolf Pack will also host the Hershey Bears on Saturday night, and the Utica Comets on Monday evening at the XL Center.

Puck drop for all three games is set for 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

