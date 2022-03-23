Silver Knights Topped, 3-1, by Gulls

The Henderson Silver Knights were defeated by the San Diego Gulls, 3-1, on Tuesday at Pechanga Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Henderson lit the lamp midway through the first period, with Alan Quine scoring the first goal of the night. San Diego's Jacob Perreault tied the contest at the start of the second frame while on the powerplay. Perreault followed up with a second goal, the Gulls' first lead of the night. At the end of the third frame, Alex Limoges scored on an empty net, earning the third goal for San Diego. The Gulls were victorious, 3-1.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Henderson Silver Knights return to Orleans Arena for the last time on Friday, March 25 and Saturday, March 26 at 7 p.m. PT. Watch the matchup on AHLtv and listen in on 1230 The Game. Additionally, Saturday's game will be televised locally on The CW Las Vegas (channel 33 or cable 6).

