Comets Announce Roster Moves Ahead of Tonight's Home Game

March 23, 2022







Utica, NY - The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team has recalled forward AJ Greer and defenseman Kevin Bahl from the Utica Comets. In addition, Utica Comets General Manager, Dan MacKinnon, announced that the team has recalled forwards Tyler Irvine and Patrick Grasso. The Comets also signed defenseman, Tim Theocharidis to a Professional Tryout contract.

Irvine, 25, is currently third in scoring for the Thunder with 19 goals and 21 assists for 40 points in 42 games played. Irvine, a forward, spent last season with Binghamton registering one goal and three assists for four points in 25 games. Irvine, 5-foot-11, 170-pounds, spent four seasons at Merrimack College where he captained the club in his senior season leading the team in points (27) and goals scored (13). Irvine skated in 11 games for Utica scoring one goal and two assists this season.

Grasso, 25, who leads the Thunder in scoring with 22 goals and 21 assists for 43 points in 58 games, has skated in one Comets game this season but did not register a point. Grasso, 5-foot-7, 170-pounds, made the 2016-17 Hockey East All-Rookie Team and captured the Len Ceglarski Hockey East Sportsmanship award for the 2020-21 season while playing for the University of New Hampshire.

TheoCharidis, 23, finished his senior year at Arizona State University after playing for Bowling Green for three previous three seasons. Theocharidis, 6-foot-1, 185-pounds, hails from Pickering, Ontario skated in 171 Division I college games scoring 30 goals and 73 assists for 103 points. In four games with the Thunder, the left-shooting defenseman registered one assist.

The Comets are back in action on tonight as they take on the Bridgeport Islanders at 7:00 PM. Tickets are still available. You can purchase them by going to uticacomets.com/tickets.

