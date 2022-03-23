Belleville Sens and Mackay Insurance Present "Road to the AHL Night"
March 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are excited to host the team's first ever "Road to the AHL" game, presented by Mackay Insurance this Friday, March 25th vs the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins.
Among the highlights of the night, the first 2,000 fans in attendance will get a FREE set of limited-edition Road to the AHL Belleville Sens hockey cards and in addition, there will be a scavenger hunt for fans to participate in, that will include $500 worth of Belleville Senators merchandise for prizing!
The "Road to the AHL" program, presented by Mackay Insurance, is a video series with seven different features, highlighting some Belleville Sens players' and coaches' journeys to the AHL. The videos will be featured on the video board at CAA Arena throughout the remaining games of the season and will also be published on the team's social media feeds and YouTube channel. Tune in to watch your favorite player's unique Road to the AHL.
Tickets for Friday's game and others through the rest of the 2021-22 regular season, are available via Ticketmaster, or by visiting the CAA Arena Box Office. The Senators are also currently running a flash sale on tickets for both Friday's game and the matchup Saturday with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, with all tickets available for $18.50 plus fees and taxes you can click here to take part in that offer. Season Ticket Memberships and Flex Packs are also available with more information available at bellevillesens.com.
