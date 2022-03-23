Toronto Marlies Host Penguins in 2nd Half of Back-To-Back

March 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for the second half of a back-to-back at Coca-Cola Coliseum on Wednesday night. The Penguins came out victorious in Tuesday's' matchup 5-1. The Marlies are 6-6-1-0 against Atlantic Division opponents and are 0-2-1-0 against the Penguins this season. This will be the final meeting between the two teams this season.

The Marlies will be looking to turn the tables, as they look to defeat the Penguins for the first time this season. With his goal in Tuesday's game, Joey Anderson set at career season-high for points with 35.

Some players to watch on the Marlies side include Joseph Duszak and Brett Seney. Seney leads the team in points with 44, while Duszak leads all Marlies defencemen in points with 42. On the Penguins side, Valtteri Puustinen leads the team with 34 points.

Puck drops at 7:00pm EST on Leafs Nation Network, and AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

