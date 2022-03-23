Moose Reassign Burgess

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team reassigned forward Todd Burgess to the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers.

Todd Burgess

Forward

Born April 3, 1996 -- Phoenix, Ariz.

Height 6.02 -- Weight 179 -- Shoots R

Burgess, 25, has recorded 13 points (7G, 6A) in 33 games with the Moose this season. The forward also has three goals, including two shorthanded tallies, in three games with Newfoundland.

The Moose road trip continues as they face the IceHogs in Rockford tonight. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.

Tickets for all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

