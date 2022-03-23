Hogs and Moose Meet for Midweek Matchup

March 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL- The Rockford IceHogs and Manitoba Moose meet again tonight at the BMO Harris Bank Center at 7:00 p.m for a midweek matchup. This is the fourth of eight meetings between the two clubs this season.

Know Before You Go - Join us Tonight at the BMO!

Your Phone is Your Ticket - All guests are required to enter IceHogs home games at the BMO Harris Bank Center using a mobile ticket. Be sure to download the IceHogs mobile app, as no printouts or screenshots will be accepted. Download the IceHogs app here!

Leave Your Bags/Purses at Home - The Rockford IceHogs and BMO Harris Bank Center will continue to enforce their clear-bag gameday policy. Clear Bag Policy

Cashless Payments Only - Don't forget the BMO Harris Bank Center is a fully cashless arena; cash will not be accepted for food, beverage, and merchandise purchases.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO Harris Bank

Watch and listen to tonight's game and every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in on 23.3 Circle TV and listen from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

Reichel Eyeing Records

IceHogs forward Lukas Reichel enters this week on a three-game point streak, including a goal and an assist in Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Admirals. Reichel currently ranks fifth among AHL rookies with 43 points (19G, 24A). He is trailing forward Vince Hinostroza (2015-16 season, 51 points) by eight points for the all-time IceHogs rookie points mark and forward Matthew Highmore (2017-18 season, 24 goals) by five goals to tie the all-time rookie goal mark.

Line on Fire

Dating back to last Tuesday at Cleveland, the line combination of forwards Michal Teply, Lukas Reichel and Andrei Altybarmakian have combined for 12 points (5G, 7A) in the last three games. Teply has two goals and an assist in his last three contests, Reichel has three goals and two assists for five points and Altybarmakian enters the week on a three-game assist streak (4A) including a pair of assists on Sunday vs. Milwaukee.

Ending March with a Bang

After the IceHogs and Moose meet tonight, Rockford will travel to the Iowa Wild on Friday before returning home for another matchup with Manitoba on Saturday. Looking ahead to next week, the Milwaukee Admirals come back to town on Tuesday, March 29. The IceHogs are 23-20-3-1 against the Central Division this season and hold a 1-2-0 record against the Moose, 3-4-2-0 record against the Wild and 6-3-1-0 record against the Admirals. After these four games to close March, the IceHogs will head out west and play six-straight contests against the Pacific Division: at Tucson Apr. 1-2, at Henderson Apr. 4-5 and vs. Tucson Apr. 9-10.

Game Notes, Rosters and Information

Full Rosters & Media Notes

Listen to action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 26-23-3-1 (4th in Central Division)

Manitoba: 33-17-3-2 (2nd in Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (Home in Bold):

Sun., Nov. 7 vs. Manitoba 4-3 Win Recap & Highlights

Thu., Mar. 3 at Manitoba 7-2 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sat., Mar. 5 at Manitoba 5-3 Loss Recap & Highlights

Wed., Mar. 23 vs. Manitoba

Sat., Mar. 26 vs. Manitoba

Fri., Apr. 15 at Manitoba

Sat., Apr. 16 at Manitoba

Sat., Apr. 23 vs. Manitoba

IceHogs vs. Moose 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

1-2-0-0

IceHogs vs. Moose, All-Time

19-22-3-3

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Mark Morrison (1st season with Moose)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Manitoba: Winnipeg Jets

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.