Monsters Fail to Solve Crunch in 4-0 Loss
March 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
SYRACUSE, NY - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Syracuse Crunch 4-0 on Wednesday night at Upstate Medical University Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 22-25-8-4 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Syracuse's P.C. Labrie scored at 18:45 of the opening frame sending Cleveland to the first intermission trailing 1-0. The Crunch added two more goals in the second period from Cole Koepke at 13:42 and Alex Barré-Boulet at 17:42 leaving the Monsters trailing 3-0 after 40 minutes. Syracuse's Gage Goncalves notched a tally just 17 seconds into the third period bringing the final score to 4-0.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 37 saves in defeat while Syracuse's Max Lagace made 21 saves for the victory.
The Monsters return home to host the Charlotte Checkers on Friday, March 25, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the game with full coverage on Bally Sports Great Lakes, FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 0 0 - - 0
SYR 1 2 1 - - 4
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 21 0/3 4/4 8 min / 4 inf
SYR 41 0/4 3/3 6 min / 3 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Greaves L 37 4 10-8-2
SYR Lagace W 21 0 13-7-1
Cleveland Record: 22-25-8-4, 7th North Division
Syracuse Record: 29-22-6-2, 5th North Division
