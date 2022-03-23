Game Preview: Phantoms at Bears, 7 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, tonight versus the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The puck drops at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center on UGI Matt Moulson Bobblehead Night for the first 4,000 fans. The Bears enter today's game with 2,998 wins in franchise history.

Lehigh Valley Phantoms (22-25-7-3) at Hershey Bears (29-23-5-3)

March 23, 2022 | 7 P.M. | Game #61 | GIANT Center

Referees: Mason Riley (#79), Jim Curtin (#90)

Linespersons: Jud Ritter (#34), Patrick Dapuzzo (#57)

Tonight's Promotion:

UGI Matt Moulson Bobblehead Night (First 4,000 fans)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, AHL Hall of Famer Mitch Lamoureux, and Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears enter tonight's game on a three-game skid. The club's last game was a 5-1 loss at Laval on Mar. 19. The Bears opened the scoring just 4:03 into the game on Bobby Nardella's 5th goal of the season. However, in the second period, Laval pounced on the Bears, striking four times before the frame ended. In the third period, Hershey pulled goaltender Zach Fucale for an extra-attacker in the game's closing minutes, and Brandon Gignac sealed the win for the home team, scoring into the vacated goal at 17:17 to make it 5-1. The Phantoms have won two straight games entering tonight, with their last victory a 7-4 decision at Springfield last Saturday. Wade Allison had two goals and two assists in the win.

GHOSTBUSTERS:

Hershey enters tonight's game with two straight wins versus Lehigh Valley in the season series. Both victories have come this month at GIANT Center. Hershey and goaltender Zach Fucale blanked Lehigh Valley in both contests, 4-0 on Mar. 8, and 2-0 on Mar. 13. Hershey is 4-5-0-0 in the season series, with all of the club's wins over Lehigh Valley coming on home ice. Former Phantom Mike Vecchione has five points (2g, 3a) versus his old club, and he has rejoined the Bears after making his Washington Capitals debut and playing his first NHL game in nearly five years last week.

APPROACHING 3000:

Hershey enters this week with 2,998 victories in franchise history. With a pair of wins this week, the Bears would become the first team in American Hockey League history to record 3,000 regular season wins. The Bears first win in the AHL came in the club's first game in the league as Hershey skated to a 2-1 win over Providence on home ice on Nov. 5, 1938. Since then, the Bears have gone on to become the gold standard of the league, serving as the oldest continually-operating franchise in the AHL, and winning more Calder Cups (11) than any other team.

POWER PLAY BACK ON TRACK:

After going seven games without a power play goal, Hershey's got its man-advantage back on track, and they enter this week with power play goals in back-to-back games. Mike Sgarbossa ended the drought just eight seconds into Hershey's first power play of the game last Friday night at Belleville, and Bobby Nardella opened the scoring the next night in Laval with a 5-on-4 marker. Hershey's power play ranks 18th in the league at 19%.

SGARBOSSA HEATING UP:

After a long layoff due to an upper-body injury, forward Mike Sgarbossa returned to Hershey's lineup on Mar. 8. He was held off the scoresheet in his first two games back on the ice, but since then, the high-scoring veteran center is heating up for Hershey. Sgarbossa has points in two straight games, posting a goal and an assist in the span. He has points in three of his past four games, and in limited action for Hershey this season, the Campbellville, Ontario native has posted 17 points (10g, 7a) in 22 games.

