Heat Set Club Single-Season Points Record with Tuesday Win

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Matthew Phillips pulled into a tie for Stockton's single-season scoring record and Justin Kirkland netted his first game-winner of the season as the Stockton Heat (37-11-4-1) earned a 3-1 win over the San Jose Barracuda (20-30-2-2) Tuesday night at the SAP Center.

With the win, the Heat have set a club record with 79 standings points on the year.

Brinson Pasichnuk scored 1:32 into the contest, lighting the lamp on the second shot of the game for San Jose to take the early lead. The Heat put the clamps down from there, holding the Barracuda scoreless on four trips to the man-advantage, including a pivotal kill late in the game, and Dustin Wolf stopped the final 24 shots he saw in the win.

On the other end, Phillips' goal at the 11:18 mark of the first to tie the game was his 25th of the season, bringing his campaign scoring total to 57 points to tie Stockton's single-season record, previously held solely by Kenny Agostino. The teams then went scoreless until the third, when Kirkland broke the tie 11:22 into the final frame, his 15th goal of the season but first game-winner. Kevin Gravel then sealed the win with an empty-netter with just 1:23 remaining, an assist going to Wolf.

With the victory, the Heat improve to 7-1-0-0 on the year against San Jose and have now won nine consecutive games at the SAP Center.

Matthew Phillips' goal was his 57th point on the year, tying him with Kenny Agostino's 57-point output in 2015-16 for Stockton's single-season scoring record. Phillips has appeared in 15 fewer games thus far than Agostino totaled in the 15-16 campaign.

Justin Kirkland's goal, his 15th of the season, was his first game-winner of the campaign and first since December 15, 2019, also against San Jose. Three of his four GWGs as a member of the Heat have come at the expense of the Barracuda.

Kevin Gravel has goals in consecutive games after having one all season prior to Saturday's tilt.

Dustin Wolf's three assists are the most for a Heat goalie in a single season.

With 79 standings points, the Heat have set a new club record, besting the previous high of 77 in 2016-17.

Stockton has won nine consecutive games at the SAP Center.

STK PP - 0-for-3

STK PK - 4-for-4

First - Zachary Sawchenko (40 svs)

Second - Justin Kirkland (1g)

Third - Brinson Pasichnuk (1g)

W - Dustin Wolf (25 saves on 26 shots faced)

L - Zachary Sawchenko (40 saves on 42 shots faced)

The Heat return home to Stockton Arena for Latin Celebration Night on Friday, March 25 - a 6 p.m. puck drop.

