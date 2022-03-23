Anaheim Ducks Recall Guhle and Dostal, Reassign O'Regan to Gulls

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Brendan Guhle and goaltender Lukas Dostal from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, Anaheim reassigned center Danny O'Regan to San Diego.

Guhle, 24 (7/29/97), has appeared in five games with Anaheim this season. The 6-2, 197-pound blueliner has recorded 4-10=14 points and 24 penalty minutes (PIM) in 64 career NHL games with Anaheim and Buffalo. Acquired from Buffalo with a first-round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft for Brandon Montour Feb. 24, 2019, Guhle has also earned 2-4=6 points and 28 PIM in 35 games with San Diego this season.

Originally selected by Buffalo in the second round (51st overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, the Edmonton, Alberta native has appeared in 197 career AHL games with San Diego and Rochester, recording 23-68' points with 133 PIM.

Dostal, 21 (6/22/00), is 1-1-0 with a 2.54 goals-against average (GAA) and .929 save percentage (SV%) in three appearances (two starts) with the Ducks this season. The 6-1, 192-pound rookie goaltender won his NHL debut Jan. 9 vs. Detroit, establishing the record for most saves by a Ducks goaltender in their NHL debut (33). At 21 years, 201 days, he became the fifth goaltender in Ducks history to make his NHL debut at age 21 or younger.

Selected by Anaheim in the third round (85th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, the Brno, Czech Republic native is 16-10-0 with two shutouts, a 2.46 GAA and .921 SV% in 29 games with San Diego this season. On Mar. 2 vs. Colorado, Dostal became the first goaltender in organizational history (NHL or AHL level) and the 16th goaltender in AHL history to score a goal in a game (17th including playoffs). In 53 career AHL games with San Diego, Dostal has posted a 31-19-0 record with two shutouts, a 2.65 GAA and .918 SV%.

O'Regan, 28 (1/30/94), earned one assist (0-1=1) in five games with the Ducks this season, making his Anaheim debut Jan. 4 vs. Philadelphia. Signed as a free agent July 29, 2021, the 5-10, 180-pound forward has scored 1-5=6 points in 29 career NHL games with Anaheim, Buffalo and San Jose.

An American native born in Berlin, Germany, O'Regan has earned 11-16' points with 16 PIM in 39 games with San Diego this season. He has scored 94-154=248 points with a +14 rating in 320 career AHL games with San Diego, Henderson, Hartford, Rochester and San Jose.

