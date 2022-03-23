Henderson Silver Knights to Host Mardi Gras Night on Saturday, March 26

March 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today that the team will close out their run at Orleans Arena with a Mardi Gras theme night on Saturday, March 26 when they take on the Tucson Roadrunners at 3 p.m. PT. To celebrate, the team will wear Mardi Gras themed jerseys throughout the duration of the game.

The team will wear specialty Mardi Gras themed jerseys for the entirety of the game on Saturday. These game-worn and signed jerseys will be sold through HSK Authentics. The jerseys will go on-sale on Wednesday, March 30 at 11 a.m. PT on VegasTeamStore.com and will be sold first come, first served.

A very limited number of Mardi Gras CCM replica jerseys will be available for purchase exclusively at The Livery at Lifeguard Arena and VegasTeamStore.com starting this morning at 11 a.m. PT. Follow @HSKGear on Instagram for additional updates. Limited quantities, while supplies last.

Henderson Silver Knights home games are moving to The Dollar Loan Center, with the first game at the new facility in Henderson slated for Saturday, April 2, against the Bakersfield Condors at 7 p.m. PT.

