Hofer & Top Line Hoist T-Birds to Victory in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT - The Springfield Thunderbirds (33-19-5-2) rattled off three unanswered goals in the final two periods to earn a 3-1 triumph over the Hartford Wolf Pack (28-21-5-2) on Wednesday night at the XL Center.

Hartford, which entered the contest coming off a 1-4-0-0 road trip, got the better of the play in the opening 20 minutes in their return to home ice. Springfield took two penalties in the opening half of the period, and on the second Hartford power play, the Wolf Pack took the lead as Matt Lorito deflected a rebound out of mid-air past Joel Hofer, with Nils Lundkvist and Zac Jones picking up the helpers at 9:18 of the first.

The Thunderbirds could manage only six shots on veteran netminder Keith Kinkaid in the first period, but the tides would flip as the game moved into the middle frame. Springfield would fire 13 of the 21 shots at the nets in the second, and the top line combination of Sam Anas, James Neal, and Matthew Peca got the game evened up, 1-1, at 5:49. Anas threw a firm pass into the slot from the left-wing wall, and Neal's one-timer rang off the iron behind Kinkaid's glove.

As the netminder desperately fell to his back in an attempt to cover the puck, Peca raced into the crease area to find the loose puck, and the veteran centerman tapped it home for his first career 20-goal season and a tie score heading into the third.

The top line continued flexing their muscles to start the final period, as Anas ripped a one-time feed from Neal through Kinkaid's blocker side at 2:38 to give Springfield the lead for good, 2-1. The goal was Anas's 16th of the season, and Neal picked up his second helper of the evening.

With a power play just over five minutes later, the Thunderbirds added some insurance as Peca's left-circle shot deflected off of Dakota Joshua before eluding Kinkaid to give Springfield the 3-1 edge.

Hofer and the Springfield defense did the job from there, as the 21-year-old netminder turned in one of his finest performances of the season, denying 24 of 25 to snap a personal three-game slide and earn his 14th win in 2021-22.

The T-Birds and Wolf Pack close their 12-game season series on Friday night in a rematch in Hartford. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. for the final chapter in this season's I-91 rivalry.

