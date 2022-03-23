Hodgson Recalled by Flyers
March 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that right wing Hayden Hodgson has been recalled to the Philadelphia Flyers according to Flyers' President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. Hodgson had signed an NHL contract on Tuesday for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.
Hodgson was previously on an AHL contract with the Phantoms.
Hodgson, 26, is tied with Cal O'Reilly for the team lead with 18 goals this season. The Windsor, Ont. native also has 11 assists for 29 points in 44 games.
It has been a break-through season for Hodgson who arrived to Phantoms Training Camp as a tryout candidate while on an ECHL contract with the Reading Royals where he had played in 2019-20. Hodgson impressed in camp and was signed to an AHL contract before the start of the season.
In his first games in the AHL in four years, Hodgson continued to thrive and catch the attention of head coach Ian Laperriere.
"He's been the biggest surprise on our team," Laperriere said. "I feel like he came out of nowhere. I didn't know about him. Nobody here knew about him. I was wondering, 'Who is this kid?' and he came on the ice and I saw what he can do. What I like about him is he does everything hard and it starts in practice. And you see the results. The sky's the limit for him."
The Sarnia Sting product has played in 98 career games in the ECHL scoring 22-22-44. Last year, he split his time between the Wheeling Nailers and Utah Grizzlies. Two years ago, he scored 12-8-20 with the Reading Royals in 36 games. Hodgson had not played in the AHL since his rookie professional season in 2017-18 when he suited up in 41 games with the Cleveland Monsters scoring 3-3-6.
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms continue their road-trip with a Wednesday clash at Hershey followed by a weekend excrsion north of the border including a Friday game at Laval, Quebec and a Saturday matchup at Belleville, Ontario.
Images from this story
|
Lehigh Valley Phantoms right wing Hayden Hodgson
|
Lehigh Valley Phantoms right wing Hayden Hodgson
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2022
- 'A Chance to Do Something Special' - Stockton Heat
- Hodgson Recalled by Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- T-Birds Visit Hartford, Providence for Vital Road Stretch - Springfield Thunderbirds
- IceHogs and Rock River Valley Blood Center to Host Blood Drive at the BMO - Rockford IceHogs
- Toronto Marlies Host Penguins in 2nd Half of Back-To-Back - Toronto Marlies
- Henderson Silver Knights to Host Mardi Gras Night on Saturday, March 26 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Belleville Sens and Mackay Insurance Present "Road to the AHL Night" - Belleville Senators
- Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Vladislav Firstov to a Three-Year Entry-Level Contract - Iowa Wild
- Moose Reassign Burgess - Manitoba Moose
- Wolf Pack Open Four-Game Homestand with Key Divisional Matchup - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Islanders Open Four-Game Road Trip Tonight in Utica - Bridgeport Islanders
- Monsters Recall D-Man Olivier LeBlanc from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: Phantoms at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Comets Announce Roster Moves Ahead of Tonight's Home Game - Utica Comets
- Game #53: Tucson at San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Hogs and Moose Meet for Midweek Matchup - Rockford IceHogs
- Silver Knights Topped, 3-1, by Gulls - Henderson Silver Knights
- Reign Secure Postseason Berth with Win over Grand Rapids - Ontario Reign
- Griffins Drop Road Affair at Ontario - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Gulls Dispatch Henderson, 3-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Heat Set Club Single-Season Points Record with Tuesday Win - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley Phantoms Stories
- Hodgson Recalled by Flyers
- Pat Nagle Recalled from Reading
- Hodgson Signs NHL Contract
- Phantoms Power Play
- Bunnaman and Rubtsov Traded to Florida/Charlotte in Claude Giroux Deal