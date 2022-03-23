Bears Defeat Phantoms 5-1 for 2,999th Win in Franchise History
March 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - Beck Malenstyn scored two goals, and the Hershey Bears won the franchise's 2999th regular season game in team history, defeating the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday night at GIANT Center, 5-1. The victory snapped Hershey's three-game skid, and improved the club's record to 30-23-5-3.
The game didn't start the way the home team hoped as Wade Allison connected on Lehigh Valley's first shot just 20 seconds into the game to make it 1-0 Phantoms. It was Allison's 7th goal of the season and the marker was assisted by Adam Johnson and Egor Zamula.
Hershey struck twice in the first frame to grab a lead they'd never relinquish. Shane Gersich connected for his first goal since Jan. 29, finishing on a one-timer from the right wing to make it 1-1 at 16:48. Gersich's 12th goal of the season came from the right circle, and he beat an outstretched Phantoms goaltender Felix Sandstrom thanks to helpers from Mike Vecchione and Brett Leason.
At 18:07, Aliaksei Protas gave Hershey a lead with a redirect in front of Sandstrom. Hershey defender Cody Franson smacked a rolling puck on goal from the right-side boards, and Protas tipped a shot over Sandstrom's blocker for his 6th marker of the campaign to put Hershey ahead.
Lucas Johansen added to Hershey's lead at 14:25 of the middle frame, striking on a perfect feed from Franson to make it 3-1. His shortside one-timer eluded the Lehigh Valley goaltender, and the marker was his 7th of the season, a new career-high.
Just over a minute later, Malenstyn scored his first of two goals, firing a shot from the slot past a screened Sandstrom at 15:46. Bobby Nardella and Mason Morelli had the helpers.
In the third period, Hershey outshot Lehigh Valley 10-1, and Malenstyn scored the lone goal, striking for an unassisted, shorthanded breakaway goal at 17:51 to make it 5-1. It was his 10th goal of the season, and Hershey's 10th shorthanded goal of the year.
Pheonix Copley earned the win in goal for Hershey, stopping 26 shots. The Bears outshot Lehigh Valley, 34-27. Hershey was 0-for-5 on the power play, while Lehigh Valley was 0-for-2.
Hershey has a chance to become the first team in American Hockey League history to win 3,000 regular season games when they visit Providence on Friday night. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. at the Dunkin' Donuts Center and the game may be heard on the Highmark Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHLTV.
