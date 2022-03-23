Gulls Dispatch Henderson, 3-1

The San Diego Gulls defeated the Henderson Silver Knights 3-1 Tuesday night at Pechanga Arena San Diego to extend their point streak to a season high six games (5-0-0-1) and have earned points in nine of their last 12 contests overall (8-3-0-1). San Diego's penalty kill successfully negated all three Henderson power plays and has not allowed a power-play goal in six consecutive games (18 consecutive shorthanded stops).

Jacob Perreault scored his 11th and 12th goals of the season for his second multi-goal game of the season to extend his point streak into a fourth game (3-2=5) and mark 4-7=11 points over his last 12 games.

Lucas Elvenes recorded his 100th career AHL point with an assist on Perreault's second period goal, his 21st helper of the season. He ranks second on the Gulls in assists and fourth in scoring with 7-21( points.

Alex Limoges netted his team-leading 14th goal of the season and added an assist for his third multi-point effort over his last six games (2-6=8) to extend his point streak into a fourth game (2-4=6).

Axel Andersson, Vincent Marleau and Greg Printz each earned assists, while Drew Helleson made his AHL debut.

Lukas Dostal stopped 29-of-30 shots for a season-high fourth straight victory and 16th of the season. Among AHL rookie goaltenders, Dostal is tied for first in shutouts (2), ranks second in save percentage (.921%), third in goals-against average (2.46), fourth in wins and saves (831), and fifth in minutes played (1608:52).

The Gulls continue their six-game homestand against the Tucson Roadrunners at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Head Coach Joel Bouchard

On the importance of this series to the team's playoff push:

Yeah, it's the process of us playing the way we want to play and then pushing forward and it's pro hockey. It's not always going to be perfect, but you've gotta push with a structure and the way we want to be playing against a team and I think that was the result. This is just the result of us pushing. That being said, very proud of the guys after first period where we could've scored of goals, we didn't. You're down 1-0, very proud of we bounce back in a way that we brought the energy in the second period to go get those goals... so that's good as a coach. You're still a young team, you're still guys that are finding their ways into pro so you're happy the way we acted.

On if the team's comeback in the second period shows growth:

Yeah, you're right. That's why- it's the growth that we're looking for. Meaning that, hey things happen. Just you know, a broken play, they scored a goal and I still think we had a good period. We got affected a little bit after, but I agree with you that at least we reset, we breathe and then we go back.

On how Perreault's first goal sparked the comeback:

I think the first four or five shifts of the second kind of set the tone and said, 'okay, we're in the game'...and then I think that goalie made a good save on the other side in the first period and then we find a way to work around him so that was good.

On how proud he is of the team's penalty kill:

Well, you know we've got to play a certain way in front of Dos (Dostal) and give him a chance to see those pucks and there will be breakdowns, but when breakdowns happen, Dos was there, but I think the guys tried their best to play as well as they can in front of him.

Axel Andersson

On having a playoff mindset with four-straight games against Henderson:

Yeah, absolutely. (It's) like the fourth game in a row against them so both teams were well-scouted, so I guess it came up to who wanted to win the most and we sure did today. We played physical and ended up with a win.

On the difference between the first and second periods:

We talked in the locker room. All the guys were going still like we tried our best and recharged and came out with a lot of good energy so yeah, it felt good.

On setting up Jacob Perreault for the game-winning goal:

I mean, I was just getting the puck from Marleau with good speed and I saw J.P. (Perreault) on the backdoor. So, I just tried to feed him and it went our way so he scored.

On the success of the penalty kill unit:

We have shown a lot of maturity. We're a young team, but we play tight and try to not give them anything so I guess that's the key.

Drew Helleson

On his first professional hockey game:

Yeah, obviously first shift you kinda get the nerves out a little bit, but after that it felt good, you know. Just getting comfortable with the guys and with the pace. The guys are great, they're super welcoming so it was kind of easy to make the adjustment and they are all helping me out to get used to it.

On playing with Jacob Larsson:

It's awesome. I mean, he's a great guy. I don't know him that well, but he's been great helping me with face off plays, this and that. He's a great communicator too, so it's been great so far.

On his goals for his first pro game:

Well, first it was to get a win, that was the most important thing. We got that done, thankfully. But just kinda getting used to it a little bit with the pace and this was my first pro game, so, you know, I kind of want to get it under my belt and I thought it worked out pretty well.

On getting ready for the playoff push:

It's been a crazy last week with the trade and then signing and then get down here. But I just want to help the team as much as I can. Whatever that is I'm here and I want to be part of that playoff push.

