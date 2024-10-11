Wolf Pack Loan Two to Bison

Bloomington, Ill. - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the Wolf Pack has loaned defenseman Carter Berger and Case McCarthy to the Bloomington Bison.

Berger, 25, played the previous two seasons at Western Michigan University amassing nine goals and 34 assists (43 points) with a +28 rating in 69 games. Berger led defensemen in assists each season.

The North Vancouver, British Columbia native additionally played with the University of Connecticut from 2019-2022 totaling four goals and 23 assists (27 points) and a +14 rating.

The 6-foot, 206-pound defenseman was selected in the fourth round (106th overall) by the Florida Panthers of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

McCarthy, 23, appeared in 39 games with Boston University last season serving as the team captain. He tallied four goals and five assists (nine points) with a +19 rating.

The Troy, New York native made his pro debut following his collegiate season dressing in two games with the Wolf Pack.

The 6-foot-1, 196-pound defenseman totaled 15 goals and 37 assists (52 points) with a +34 rating in 144 career games with Boston University. In 2022-23, McCarthy helped the Terriers claim the Hockey East Championship. In addition, he claimed a Bronze Medal in the 2018-19 World Junior Championships.

McCarthy was selected in the fourth round (118th overall) by the New Jersey Devils in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

The Bloomington Bison welcome the Toledo Walleye for Opening Weekend on Saturday, October 19 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, October 20 at 3 p.m. Pricing starts as low as $20, not including fees and taxes. Fans can head to bloomingtonbisonhockey.com, ticketmaster.com or call (309) 965-HERD to purchase preseason or opening weekend single-game tickets.

