ECHL Transactions - October 11

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday October 11, 2024:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Allen:

Austen Long, F

Cincinnati:

Stephen Mundinger, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Bloomington:

Add Case McCarthy, D assigned by Hartford

Add Carter Berger, D assigned by Hartford

Florida:

Add Greg Meireles, F assigned by Springfield

Indy:

Delete Alex Wideman, F suspended by Indy

Maine:

Add Dalton Gally, D signed tryout agreement

Norfolk:

Add Graham Sward, D assigned by Manitoba

Delete Kameron Kielly, F suspended by Norfolk

Orlando:

Add Alex Frye, F added to training camp roster

Reading:

Add Powell Connor, D added to training camp roster

Savannah:

Add Kai Schwindt, F assigned from Charlotte by Florida Panthers

Utah:

Delete Mark Senden, F recalled by Colorado Eagles

Wheeling:

Add Taylor Gauthier, G assigned from Wilkes-Barre by Pittsburgh

Wichita:

Add Nolan Burke, F assigned from San Jose Barracuda by SJ Sharks

