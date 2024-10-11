ECHL Transactions - October 11
October 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday October 11, 2024:
TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Allen:
Austen Long, F
Cincinnati:
Stephen Mundinger, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Bloomington:
Add Case McCarthy, D assigned by Hartford
Add Carter Berger, D assigned by Hartford
Florida:
Add Greg Meireles, F assigned by Springfield
Indy:
Delete Alex Wideman, F suspended by Indy
Maine:
Add Dalton Gally, D signed tryout agreement
Norfolk:
Add Graham Sward, D assigned by Manitoba
Delete Kameron Kielly, F suspended by Norfolk
Orlando:
Add Alex Frye, F added to training camp roster
Reading:
Add Powell Connor, D added to training camp roster
Savannah:
Add Kai Schwindt, F assigned from Charlotte by Florida Panthers
Utah:
Delete Mark Senden, F recalled by Colorado Eagles
Wheeling:
Add Taylor Gauthier, G assigned from Wilkes-Barre by Pittsburgh
Wichita:
Add Nolan Burke, F assigned from San Jose Barracuda by SJ Sharks
