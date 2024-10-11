Mariners Add Dalton Gally on Tryout

October 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release









Defenseman Dalton Gally with the Allen Americans

(Maine Mariners) Defenseman Dalton Gally with the Allen Americans(Maine Mariners)

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners have added a defenseman to their training camp roster, signing Dalton Gally to a PTO (professional tryout). The 6'6 blue-liner has experience with four other ECHL teams.

Gally, 26, was born in Eagle River, AK, and most recently played with the Allen Americans in his current home state of Texas. Over the past few seasons, Gally appeared in 48 games with Allen, registering seven assists, and 49 penalty minutes. He's also suited up for the Norfolk Admirals, Florida Everblades, and Kansas City Mavericks, for a total of 81 career ECHL games played.

Gally played junior hockey in both the U.S. and Canada, beginning with the Des Moines Buccaneers of the United States Hockey League in 2014-15. He then spent a season with the North American Hockey League's Austin Bruins, before advancing to the Western Hockey League. He saw time with the Medicine Hat Tigers and Kelowna Rocket between 2017-19. After debuting professionally with Norfolk in 2020, he went onto attend McGill University (USports), before returning to the ECHL in 2022.

The Mariners play a pair of preseason games against the Worcester Railers this weekend, kicking off Friday night at Sidney J. Watson Arena on the campus of Bowdoin College. The puck drops at 7 PM and admission is free. The two teams play again on Saturday night at Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center, also at 7 PM.

The 2024-2025 regular season presented by Hannaford to Go, begins on Friday, October 18th with the Home Opener against the Wheeling Nailers at 7:15 PM, presented by Evergreen Credit Union. Single game tickets for all 36 regular season home games are now on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Full and half season packages, 12-game plans, 10-ticket flex plans, and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, filling out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.