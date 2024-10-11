Royals Open Preseason on Road against Adirondack

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open their 2024-25 preseason on the road against the Adirondack Thunder tonight at 7:00 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena. The Royals will host Adirondack for their second of two preseason games on Saturday, October 12th at 7:00 pm at Santander Arena. Admission to the Royals preseason home game on October 12th at Santander Arena is a suggested $5 donation to Slapshot Charities, the official charitable arm of the Reading Royals.

Preseason Rivalry Notes:

Entering the 2024-25 preseason, the Royals have faced the Thunder in 12 consecutive preseason games dating back to the 2017-18 preseason. The Royals post a 8-2-1-1 overall record across the 12 preseason contests with Adirondack. The Royals hold a 3-1-1-1 record against the Thunder in preseason games at Santander Arena and a 5-1 record in preseason games against the Thunder at Cool Insuring Arena.

In the 2023-24 preseason, the Royals split their two games with the Thunder. Reading fell in the preseason opener 4-3 in a shootout on Thursday, October 12th before taking the preseason finale at Cool Insuring Arena, 3-1, on Friday, October 13th.

Royals' 2024-25 Training Camp Roster (25):

Reading's Training Camp roster totals 25 players, including 14 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders. On the roster, three players appeared in the 2023-24 preseason series between Reading and Adirondack. Shane Sellar played in both games for Reading, scoring a goal in the preseason opener and nothing an assist in the preseason finale. Forward Travis Broughman and goaltender Vinnie Purpura both appeared in the preseason opener at Santander Arena for Adirondack. Broughman recorded a hat-trick while Purpura turned aside all 15 shots faced in 30:10 time in goal.

Additional Training Camp Roster Notables:

There are eight players attending Reading's Training Camp are on AHL contracts with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms: Parker Gahagen, Keith Petruzzelli, Sam Sedley, Gianfranco Cassaro, Matt Miller, Nick Capone, Emile Chouinard and Tyler Gratton

The Royals' Training Camp roster also includes four players on tryout contracts: C.J. Valerian, John MacDonald, Shawn Kennedy and Cameron Cook

There are four 2024-25 contracted Royals who have not yet reported to Royals' Training Camp (currently attending an AHL Training Camp or other): Powell Connor, Yvan Mongo

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms Training Camp roster currently stands at 30 players (Phantoms' Training Camp roster). The deadline for all American Hockey League teams to submit season-opening rosters is Thursday, Oct. 10th at 5:00 p.m.

Regular Season Start:

The 23rd season of Royals hockey starts on the road against the Trois-Rivières Lions on Friday, October 18 at 7:00 p.m. The game marks the 16th time in 23 seasons the Royals have opened their campaign with an away game. The Royals are 8-11-3-0 all-time in season openers with a 5-9-2 record in season openers on the road.

The season opener begins a three-game weekend road-trip continuing in Worcester against the Railers on Saturday, October 19 at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday, October 20 at 3:05 p.m.

Opening Night on Oct. 26th, presented by Supportive Concepts for Families:

The Royals player their home opener at Santander Arena on Saturday, October 26 at 7:00 p.m. against the Wheeling Nailers. The home opener opens a two-game series with the Nailers which concludes on Sunday, October 27 at 3:00 p.m. The Royals hoist a record of 9-9-1-3 in home openers with their last home opener victory coming against the Norfolk Admirals, 6-4, on October 23 of the 2021-22 season.

In addition to the game, Opening Night will feature a block party immediately outside of Santander Arena on Penn Street. Fans can enjoy family activities and games, music, inflatables, Slapshot and Ice Angel photo opportunities, red carpet introductions of the 2024-25 Royals, and MORE right up to the first puck drop of the season at home!

2024-25 Season Memberships

Royals365 Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2024-25 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

