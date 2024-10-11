Manitoba Assigns Defenseman Graham Sward to Norfolk

October 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







NORFOLK, VA - The Manitoba Moose announced on Friday morning they have assigned defenseman Graham Sward to the Norfolk Admirals.

Sward, 21, signed an AHL contract with the Moose on Thursday afternoon.

The Abbotsford, BC native was a fifth-round pick of the Nashville Predators in the 2022 NHL Draft. He spent last season with the Wenatchee Wild (WHL) where he totaled 81 points (15, 66a) in 66 games. Sward finished second amongst WHL defenders in both assists and points. He was named to the WHL US Division First All Star Team.

Throughout his 250 game career in the WHL, Sward finished with 180 points (33g, 147a).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.