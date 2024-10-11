Americans Host Tulsa Tonight at NYTEX

October 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans goaltender Marco Costantini makes a save

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich) Allen Americans goaltender Marco Costantini makes a save(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club (NHL), play their only preseason game tonight on the Tarrant County side of the Metroplex against the Tulsa Oilers at 7:00 PM at NYTEX Sports Centre.

It will be the debut behind the bench for new Head Coach B.J. Adams, who brings many new faces to the Americans roster this season, including former Wichita Thunder top-line forward Brayden Watts, who signed with the Americans as a free agent this summer.

"I'm looking for our team to grasp the identity that we want to have," said Americans Head Coach B.J. Adams. "There are still some decisions to be made before we start the regular season. I want to see us compete hard and defend well. I have been really happy with how competitive camp has been and the effort everyone has given during camp."

The Americans played the Oilers last preseason at NYTEX dropping a 4-1 decision to Tulsa. This will be the second year in a row the Americans have traveled across town to the home of the Lone Star Brahmas of the North American Hockey League.

Marco Costantini is expected to get the start tonight at NYTEX. Cole Ceci is the backup tonight and will also see action against the Oilers.

The Americans open the regular season in Tulsa on Thursday, October 24th before playing back-to-back home games against Kansas City in Allen on October 25th and 26th.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.