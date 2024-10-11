Bantle, Seger Tally Goals in Walleye Debut in Loss to Kalamazoo
October 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
Kalamazoo, MI - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Kalamazoo Wings in the preseason premiere at the Wings Event Center with a final score of 4-2.
How it Happened?
Jan Bednar started between the pipes for the Walleye. While on the attack was Gabriel Seger, Carson Bantle, and Conlan Keenan. Protecting the blue line was Jed Pietila and Tanner Palocsik.
Through a quiet first period, at the 16:43 mark, newcomer Carson Bantle put the Fish on the board. Gabriel Seger and Jed Pietila assisted the tally. The Walleye had the 1-0 lead at the end of the first.
During a busy second frame. Kalamazoo tied it up early on with a goal from Adam Tisdale at the 3:33 mark. At 8:38, another Walleye rookie, Gabriel Seger scored on a 1 on 2, taking the lead yet again. Assisting the goal was Carson Bantle, giving both rookies a huge first game in a Walleye uniform, tallying 2 points each.
The lead was short lived when Kalamazoo forward Ben Berard scored and tied the game less than a minute later, with Quinn Preston and Davis Codd on the assists.
Another quiet period quickly changed when late in the game, Kalamazoo took control. Davis Codd scored at the 18:42 mark. The K-Wings sealed the deal with an empty net goal by Zach Okabe.
Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245
1. KAL - D. Codd (1G, 1A)
2. KAL - A. Tisdale (1G)
3. KAL - B. Berard (1G)
What's Next
Toledo will play the Kalamazoo Wings in the preseason finale tomorrow night, October 12th at the Huntington Center. Puck drop is at 7:15 pm ET.
