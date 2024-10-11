K-Wings Fly over Walleye in First Exhibition
October 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (1-0 preseason), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, beat the Toledo Walleye 4-2 in the preseason opener as Davis Codd (1) notched the game-winning goal on the power play with 1:18 remaining at Wings Event Center Friday.
Zach Berzolla (1) sent the puck down low to Ayden MacDonald (1), who found Codd in the right faceoff circle for the K-Wings' second powerplay strike of the contest. Zach Okabe (1) added an empty-netter to cap off the scoring 52 seconds later.
Toledo struck first at the 16:43 mark of the first period for the only goal of the opening frame.
Adam Tisdale (1) tied the game with a wrist shot from the left circle hash mark after a Walleye turnover at the 3:33 mark of the second period.
Toledo responded with a goal at the 8:38 mark to regain the advantage.
Ben Berard (1) knotted things up again for Kalamazoo, scoring on the power play just 57 seconds later. Codd (1) knocked a loose puck to Quinn Preston (1) along the right boards, and Berard did the rest with a right-circle high snipe.
Jonathan Lemieux (1-0-0-0) was stellar in net, making 25 saves including stopping all 12 Walleye attempts in the third period to secure the win for the K-Wings. Kalamazoo went 2 for 4 on the power play and 3 for 3 on the penalty kill.
The K-Wings head to Toledo Saturday (Oct. 12) for their second and final preseason matchup with the Walleye starting at 7:15 p.m.
Kalamazoo's 'Home Opener' kicks off the 2024-25 regular season on Saturday, October 19 versus the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center. Kalamazoo is also looking to set another Guinness World Record during the Home Opener on Oct. 19.
