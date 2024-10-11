K-Wings Fly over Walleye in First Exhibition

October 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (1-0 preseason), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, beat the Toledo Walleye 4-2 in the preseason opener as Davis Codd (1) notched the game-winning goal on the power play with 1:18 remaining at Wings Event Center Friday.

Zach Berzolla (1) sent the puck down low to Ayden MacDonald (1), who found Codd in the right faceoff circle for the K-Wings' second powerplay strike of the contest. Zach Okabe (1) added an empty-netter to cap off the scoring 52 seconds later.

Toledo struck first at the 16:43 mark of the first period for the only goal of the opening frame.

Adam Tisdale (1) tied the game with a wrist shot from the left circle hash mark after a Walleye turnover at the 3:33 mark of the second period.

Toledo responded with a goal at the 8:38 mark to regain the advantage.

Ben Berard (1) knotted things up again for Kalamazoo, scoring on the power play just 57 seconds later. Codd (1) knocked a loose puck to Quinn Preston (1) along the right boards, and Berard did the rest with a right-circle high snipe.

Jonathan Lemieux (1-0-0-0) was stellar in net, making 25 saves including stopping all 12 Walleye attempts in the third period to secure the win for the K-Wings. Kalamazoo went 2 for 4 on the power play and 3 for 3 on the penalty kill.

The K-Wings head to Toledo Saturday (Oct. 12) for their second and final preseason matchup with the Walleye starting at 7:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo's 'Home Opener' kicks off the 2024-25 regular season on Saturday, October 19 versus the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center. Kalamazoo is also looking to set another Guinness World Record during the Home Opener on Oct. 19.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.