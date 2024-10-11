Icemen Drop Preseason Opener to Ghost Pirates

October 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - Riese Gaber scored a goal and an assist to lead the Savannah Ghost Pirates to a 5-1 victory over the Jacksonville in the preseason opener for both teams played at the Community First Igloo Friday night.

Gaber set up Savannah's first tally at 13:44 of the first period as Will Riedell finished off his shot to make it a 1-0 game.

Gaber potted a goal of his own in the second period to extend the Ghost Pirates edge to 2-0 after 40 minutes of play.

The Icemen got on the board at 6:31 of the third, when Zach Jordan slipped a shot through the five-hole of Savannah netminder Evan Cormier to put the score a 2-1.

However, moments later, the Ghost Pirates found success on the power play as Ben Steeves rifled a one-timer into the net past Icemen netminder Matt Vernon, while Logan Drevitch potted the second power play strike for Savannah to place the score at 4-1.

Liam Walsh would later tack on a fifth Savannah goal with 30-seconds remaining to put the score at it's final 5-1. Savannah outshot the Icemen 42-17 in the contest.

The two teams meet again on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the Community First Igloo.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.