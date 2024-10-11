Icemen Drop Preseason Opener to Ghost Pirates
October 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - Riese Gaber scored a goal and an assist to lead the Savannah Ghost Pirates to a 5-1 victory over the Jacksonville in the preseason opener for both teams played at the Community First Igloo Friday night.
Gaber set up Savannah's first tally at 13:44 of the first period as Will Riedell finished off his shot to make it a 1-0 game.
Gaber potted a goal of his own in the second period to extend the Ghost Pirates edge to 2-0 after 40 minutes of play.
The Icemen got on the board at 6:31 of the third, when Zach Jordan slipped a shot through the five-hole of Savannah netminder Evan Cormier to put the score a 2-1.
However, moments later, the Ghost Pirates found success on the power play as Ben Steeves rifled a one-timer into the net past Icemen netminder Matt Vernon, while Logan Drevitch potted the second power play strike for Savannah to place the score at 4-1.
Liam Walsh would later tack on a fifth Savannah goal with 30-seconds remaining to put the score at it's final 5-1. Savannah outshot the Icemen 42-17 in the contest.
The two teams meet again on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the Community First Igloo.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 11, 2024
- Icemen Drop Preseason Opener to Ghost Pirates - Jacksonville Icemen
- Ghost Pirates Dominate Jacksonville in First Preseason Matchup - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Miller Tallies Three-Points in Royals' Preseason Opener Win Over Thunder, 4-2 - Reading Royals
- Mariners Top Railers to Open Preseason - Maine Mariners
- Bantle, Seger Tally Goals in Walleye Debut in Loss to Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Fly over Walleye in First Exhibition - Kalamazoo Wings
- Three Railers Record Multi-Point Night in 4-3 Preseason Loss to Maine - Worcester Railers HC
- ECHL Transactions - October 11 - ECHL
- Defenseman Chad Nychuk Assigned to Atlanta - Atlanta Gladiators
- Americans Host Tulsa Tonight at NYTEX - Allen Americans
- Defenseman Jayden Lee Re-Assigned to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- Defenseman Chad Nychuk Assigned to Atlanta - Atlanta Gladiators
- Goaltender Mitchell Gibson Re-Assigned to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- Wolf Pack Loan Two to Bison - Bloomington Bison
- Mariners Add Dalton Gally on Tryout - Maine Mariners
- D Powell Connor Released from PTO with Hershey, Added to Training Camp Roster - Reading Royals
- Solar Bears Receive Defensemen Chris Harpur and Scott Walford, Goaltender Ryan Fanti from Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Manitoba Assigns Defenseman Graham Sward to Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Royals Open Preseason on Road against Adirondack - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Icemen Stories
- Icemen Drop Preseason Opener to Ghost Pirates
- Icemen Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster and Schedule
- Mackenzie Dwyer & Brandon Puricelli Return to Icemen
- Ten Current & Former Icemen Players Participating in Rochester's AHL Training Camp
- Icemen Add Cockerill & Russo to Hockey Operations Staff