Miller Tallies Three-Points in Royals' Preseason Opener Win Over Thunder, 4-2
October 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Adirondack Thunder, 4-2, on Friday, October 11th in their preseason opener at Cool Insuring Arena. Goaltender Keith Petruzelli earned the win in net with 16 saves on 18 shots faced in net for the first 40 minutes. Goaltender Vinnie Purpura was in the net for the last 20 minutes and saved all nine shots faced. Thunder Goaltender Jeremy Brodeur was in net for the first 28:06 of the game and made 12 saves on 14 shots. Goaltender Tyler Brennan swapped with Brodeur 8:06 into the second period and suffered the loss with 13 saves on 14 shots faced in 30:01 in goal.
The Royals opened the preseason with a power play goal 5:48 into play off of a redirection by Matt Miller to a Brock Caufield wrist shot. The puck deflected off of Miller and over Brodeur's right shoulder for the game's opening goal. Sam Sedley earned the secondary assist to Miller's goal. Brendan Less answered on Adirodnack's first power play with a wrist shot past Petruzzelli at 15:42 to even the score, 1-1. Ryan Francis and Ryan Smith earned the helpers of Less' goal. Caulfield tallied a goal of his own at 17:58 into the first period with a wrist shot past Brodeur assisted by Miller and Tyler Gratton. Both Caufield and Miller had a goal and an assist for a multi-point game in the first frame of the game.
Sam Sedley opened the scoring in the middle frame with a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle past Brodeur at 12:58 to extend Reading's lead to two, 3-1. Miller earned the helper on Sedley's second of two points in the game. At 16:17 of the middle frame, Adirondack's Ryan Smith snapped a shot past Petruzzelli to bring the score within one, 3-2. Smith's goal was assisted by former Royal Chase Brand and Ryan Wheeler.
18:33 into the final frame, with an empty net for Adirondack, Gratton potted from center ice off of a feed from Lou-Felix Denis to seal the 4-2 road preseason win for Reading.
The Royals continue their 2024-25 preseason against Adirondack on Saturday, October 12th at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.
