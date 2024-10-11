Mariners Top Railers to Open Preseason

BRUNSWICK, ME - Ten different skaters found the scoresheet as four different goal scorers lifted the Maine Mariners to a 4-3 preseason victory over the Worcester Railers on Friday night. The Mariners and Railers played the first of a home-and-home series at Sidney J. Watson Arena on the campus of Bowdoin College.

The visitors got on the board during the game's opening shift as Worcester's Cole Donhauser jumped on a rebound in the slot and beat Mariners netminder Nolan Maier just 11 seconds into the game. The Mariners responded with a pair of goals late in the frame. At 14:49, Owen Pederson led a 2-on-1 and set up Evan Vierling for the finish to tie the game at one. Less than four minutes later, University of New England alumnus Alex Sheehy made a nifty cross-ice pass from the right wing circle to Bennett Stockdale on the other side to put Maine ahead, 2-1.

To start the 2nd period, the Railers once again came out of the gate strong, scoring 41 seconds into the frame. Matthew Kopperud ripped a shot off the post and past Brad Arvanitis to quickly the game at two. Maine regained its lead at 5:24 when Pederson stepped out of the penalty box and sent Patrick Guay in alone, with a quick backhand-forehand deke for the go-ahead goal that saw the Mariners carry a 3-2 lead into the third.

Mariners insurance came in the form of a Christian Sarlo goal at 4:56 of the third period, deflecting a point shot from Jake Willets, who notched two assists in his Mariners debut. Jack Randl struck at 11:57 of the third to cut the Worcester deficit back to one, but the Mariners held off a last minute Railers power play to secure the 4-3 victory.

In the Maine net, Maier and Arvanitis both made 15 saves, while John Muse started the entire game for Worcester, stopping 21 of 25.

The Mariners and Railers will meet again on Saturday night at Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center for another 7 PM puck drop. The game can be heard on the Maine Mariners broadcast network at MarinersofMaine.com/listen or the Mixlr App.

The 2024-2025 regular season presented by Hannaford to Go, begins on Friday, October 18th with the Home Opener against the Wheeling Nailers at 7:15 PM, presented by Evergreen Credit Union. Single game tickets for all 36 regular season home games are now on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Full and half season packages, 12-game plans, 10-ticket flex plans, and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, filling out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

