D Powell Connor Released from PTO with Hershey, Added to Training Camp Roster

October 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced defenseman Powell Connor has been released from his professional tryout contract (PTO) with the Hershey Bears and added to the Training Camp roster.

Connor, 24, re-signed with Reading for his first full professional season on July 22, 2024 after he signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) with the Royals to begin his professional career on March 13, 2024. A native of Chilliwack, British Columbia, Connor recorded four points (1g-3a), 42 penalty minutes and a +2 rating in 12 games with the Royals during the 2023-24 season.

The 6'2", 190-pound, right-shot blue liner joined the Royals after a four-year collegiate career with three seasons spent at Michigan State University followed by one year at Canisuis College. With the Golden Griffins, Connor registered seven points (1g-6a), 39 penalty minutes and a -4 rating in 35 games. He finished fifth among defenseman on the team in points (7).

Royals' 26-Player Training Camp Roster:

Goaltenders (3)

29 Vinnie Purpura

31 Parker Gahagen

80 Keith Petruzzelli

Defensemen (9)

2 C.J. Valerian

3 Tony Malinowski

4 John MacDonald

6 Logan Britt

8 Powell Connor

9 Sam Sedley

15 Emile Chouinard

23 Gianfranco Cassaro

57 Kenny Johnson

Forwards (14)

5 Lou-Felix Denis

7 Nolan Welsh

11 Shawn Kennedy

13 Cameron Cook

14 Nick Capone

16 Shane Sellar

17 Todd Skirving

19 Brock Caufield

20 Matt Miller

21 Noah Prokop

28 Travis Broughman

39 Connor McMenamin

59 Tyler Gratton

71 Dominiks Marcinkevics

Reading's Training Camp roster totals 26 players, including 14 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders. The roster includes five returning Royals from the 2023-24 roster: Parker Gahagen, Tony Malinowski, Powell Connor, Kenny Johnson, Shane Sellar and Tyler Gratton

Eight players attending Reading's Training Camp are on AHL contracts with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms: Parker Gahagen, Keith Petruzzelli, Sam Sedley, Gianfranco Cassaro, Matt Miller, Nick Capone, Emile Chouinard and Tyler Gratton

The Royals' Training Camp roster also includes four players on tryout contracts: C.J. Valerian, John MacDonald, Shawn Kennedy and Cameron Cook

There is one 2024-25 contracted Royal who has not yet reported to Royals' Training Camp: Yvan Mongo

