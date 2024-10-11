D Powell Connor Released from PTO with Hershey, Added to Training Camp Roster
October 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced defenseman Powell Connor has been released from his professional tryout contract (PTO) with the Hershey Bears and added to the Training Camp roster.
Connor, 24, re-signed with Reading for his first full professional season on July 22, 2024 after he signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) with the Royals to begin his professional career on March 13, 2024. A native of Chilliwack, British Columbia, Connor recorded four points (1g-3a), 42 penalty minutes and a +2 rating in 12 games with the Royals during the 2023-24 season.
The 6'2", 190-pound, right-shot blue liner joined the Royals after a four-year collegiate career with three seasons spent at Michigan State University followed by one year at Canisuis College. With the Golden Griffins, Connor registered seven points (1g-6a), 39 penalty minutes and a -4 rating in 35 games. He finished fifth among defenseman on the team in points (7).
Royals' 26-Player Training Camp Roster:
Goaltenders (3)
29 Vinnie Purpura
31 Parker Gahagen
80 Keith Petruzzelli
Defensemen (9)
2 C.J. Valerian
3 Tony Malinowski
4 John MacDonald
6 Logan Britt
8 Powell Connor
9 Sam Sedley
15 Emile Chouinard
23 Gianfranco Cassaro
57 Kenny Johnson
Forwards (14)
5 Lou-Felix Denis
7 Nolan Welsh
11 Shawn Kennedy
13 Cameron Cook
14 Nick Capone
16 Shane Sellar
17 Todd Skirving
19 Brock Caufield
20 Matt Miller
21 Noah Prokop
28 Travis Broughman
39 Connor McMenamin
59 Tyler Gratton
71 Dominiks Marcinkevics
-
Reading's Training Camp roster totals 26 players, including 14 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders. The roster includes five returning Royals from the 2023-24 roster: Parker Gahagen, Tony Malinowski, Powell Connor, Kenny Johnson, Shane Sellar and Tyler Gratton
Eight players attending Reading's Training Camp are on AHL contracts with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms: Parker Gahagen, Keith Petruzzelli, Sam Sedley, Gianfranco Cassaro, Matt Miller, Nick Capone, Emile Chouinard and Tyler Gratton
The Royals' Training Camp roster also includes four players on tryout contracts: C.J. Valerian, John MacDonald, Shawn Kennedy and Cameron Cook
There is one 2024-25 contracted Royal who has not yet reported to Royals' Training Camp: Yvan Mongo
