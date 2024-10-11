Ghost Pirates Dominate Jacksonville in First Preseason Matchup
October 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates dominated their first preseason contest of the season, beating the Jacksonville Icemen 5-1 on Friday night at Community First Igloo.
Will Riedell opened the scoring at 13:44, snapping a wrist shot blocker-side on Icemen goaltender Matt Vernon. Riedell played 15 games with Savannah during their inaugural 2022-23 season and signed a two-year AHL deal with the San Jose Barracuda. The Greensboro, NC, native signed an ECHL contract this summer with the Ghost Pirates. Riese Gaber provided the lone assist on Riedell's goal with a great pass through the neutral zone.
Gaber doubled Savannah's lead at 7:58 of the second period with a phenomenal breakaway move that beat Vernon. Dennis Cesana started the play from the defensive zone, floating a saucer pass that sprung Gaber in alone.
Zach Jordan cut the visitors' lead in half, striking at 6:21 of the third period. However, the Ghost Pirates responded in a flurry, putting the game away with three unanswered goals.
Ben Steeves delivered a rocket on the power play, scoring under three minutes later with assists from Nathan Staios and Reece Vitelli. Logan Drevitch added another PPG at 15:09 as Staios and Steeves recorded the helpers.
Liam Walsh capped the night off at 19:30, stealing the puck from behind the net and burying it behind an unsuspecting Vernon.
Savannah outshot Jacksonville 42-17 in the game, including 15-3 in the third period. Evan Cormier made 16 saves in the victory while Vernon stopped 37 shots. The Ghost Pirates were 2-for-4 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.
-GHOST PIRATES-
