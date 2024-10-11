Defenseman Chad Nychuk Assigned to Atlanta

October 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that defenseman Chad Nychuk has been assigned to Atlanta, by the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League.

Nychuk, 23, has split time during his professional career with the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings and AHL's Abbotsford Canucks, logging 41 points (7g-34a) in 86 games. He posted three points in four Kelly Cup Playoff appearances with Kalamazoo this past season, and will be an important piece to the Gladiators blue line for the 2024-25 campaign.

Nychuk provided a two-way spark for both Kalamazoo and Abbotsford in his debut season in 2022-23, turning in career high marks in goals (4), assists (22), and appearances (49) between the two clubs, earning a nod to the ECHL's Western Conference All-Star team during the 2022-23 season. In July, the 6-1, 194-pound left-handed shot opted to sign a one-year, two-way deal with the Milwaukee Admirals.

Prior to beginning his professional career, the Rossburn, Manitoba native appeared in five games in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL) with the Waywayseecappo Wolverines, posting seven points (1g-6a) in five games. He also has experience in the Western Hockey League (WHL), skating with the Brandon Wheat Kings, notching 141 points (33g-108a) in 206 total games.

The Gladiators begin the season with an opening-night tilt against the Indy Fuel on Saturday, October 19th, at 7 p.m. at Gas South Arena.

