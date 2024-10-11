Defenseman Jayden Lee Re-Assigned to South Carolina
October 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that defenseman Jayden Lee has been loaned from Hershey to South Carolina.
Lee, 23, is in his first season of professional hockey and is on an AHL contract with Hershey. The shifty offensive defenseman spent the last five seasons at Quinnipiac University, where he tallied 73 points (16 goals, 57 assists) in 172 career collegiate games. Lee helped Quinnipiac capture its first-ever national championship in 2022-23 and captained the team in 2023-24.
The Stingrays will open the 2024-25 season on October 19 at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Orlando Solar Bears at 6:05 p.m.
