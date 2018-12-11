Wolf Pack Assist in Holiday Fund-Raising

December 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack players helped generate nearly $7,000 over the past two weeks, in support of a pair of significant local community causes.

On Sunday, December 2 the Wolf Pack held its annual "Bowl-a-Thon" in conjunction with Special Olympics Connecticut. The entire Wolf Pack team hit the lanes at Revolutions Bowling and Lounge in South Windsor, CT, bowling alongside teams of Special Olympics athletes. Ten teams solicited donations, and a total of 55 bowlers participated, clearing a total of $5,171 for SOCT.

Factoring in a Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation grant of $5,000 earlier this fall, earmarked for SOCT's Northern Time Trials, the Bowl-a-Thon funds bring the total raised by the Wolf Pack for SOCT this year to upwards of $10,100.

Special Olympics Connecticut (SOCT) is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering individuals with intellectual disabilities to become physically fit, productive and respected members of society through sports training and competition. SOCT was formed in 1969 to serve the needs of people with intellectual disabilities throughout the state.

The Wolf Pack also spent time assisting the Channel 3 Kids Camp, at "Holiday Light Fantasia" in Hartford's Goodwin Park. Wolf Pack players Gabriel Fontaine, Ryan Gropp and Ryan Lindgren joined the Wolf Pack's lovable mascot, Sonar, at Goodwin Park Tuesday, November 27, helping to collect ticket payments and assisting Holiday Light Fantasia visitors in navigating the displays. Better than $1,500 was raised for Channel 3 Kids Camp during the time the Wolf Pack contingent was on-site.

Channel 3 Kids Camp, located in Andover, CT, yearly provides nearly 3,000 individuals, from Connecticut and areas throughout New England, with the opportunity to connect with the outdoors through recreational and educational camp experiences, regardless of economic, physical or developmental challenges.

The Wolf Pack's next game is this Thursday night, December 13, the first of two games against the Charlotte Checkers at Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte. Faceoff is 7:00 PM, and all of the action can be heard live on News Radio 1410 WPOP, and on-line at www.newsradio1410.com and iHeartRadio. Video streaming is available at theahl.com/AHLTV.

The next home game for the Wolf Pack is Wednesday, December 19, when they host the Providence Bruins at 7:00 PM. That is another chance to take advantage of the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Family Value Pack", which includes two tickets, two hot dogs and two sodas, all for just $40.

Tickets for all 2018-19 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $13 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

Season ticket information for the Wolf Pack's 2018-19 AHL season can be found on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. To speak with a representative about all of the Wolf Pack's many attractive ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 11, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.