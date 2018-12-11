Florida Panthers Recall F Anthony Greco from Springfield
December 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the club has recalled forward Anthony Greco from their American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.
Greco, 25, has appeared in 24 games with Springfield, recording 23 points (12-11-23). The 5-foot-10, 176-pound native of Queens, N.Y., stands tied for first on the Thunderbirds in goals and ranks second on the club in points. He leads Springfield in shorthanded goals (2) and shots (81).
The undrafted Ohio State University alum has registered 102 points (57-45-102) over 173 career regular season AHL games.
The Thunderbirds return to home ice for a matchup with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. inside the MassMutual Center.
Springfield Thunderbirds fans are encouraged to visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com to learn more about 2018-19 Thunderbirds Season Ticket Memberships. Packages include a wide range of benefits, including the lowest prices for the 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield. For more information or to order now, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 11, 2018
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Florida Panthers Recall F Anthony Greco from Springfield - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Rangers Assign Cole Schneider and Steven Fogarty to Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Sabres Assign Wedgewood to Rochester - Rochester Americans
- Amerks Recall Powell from Cincinnati - Rochester Americans
- Gillam Returned on Loan to Worcester (ECHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 10 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories
- Florida Panthers Recall F Anthony Greco from Springfield
- T-Birds Fans Break Franchise Record with 4,602 Stuffed Animals Donated in 2018 Teddy Bear Toss
- Borgstrom, Hutchinson Lead T-Birds to Bounce-Back Win over Devils
- T-Birds Stunned in Overtime Contest with Checkers
- Thunderbirds Sign F Sergei Shumakov to PTO