Phantoms Weekly

December 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release





A Look Back

Wednesday, December 5, 2018 - Cleveland Monsters 5, Lehigh Valley Phantoms 1

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms kicked off their week with a Wednesday night contest against the Cleveland Monsters. The meeting would mark the first time the two teams would face each other on the ice inside of PPL Center.

After a scoreless first period, the Monsters broke through first with a goal just past the halfway mark of the second period and would later stretch their lead to 2-0 at the 4:19 mark of the final frame. The Phantoms answered back just 1:37 later when Nic Aube-Kubel deflected in a Philippe Myers shot from the slot area to bring Lehigh Valley within one, but Cleveland added another three unanswered markers to take a 5-1 victory.

Friday, December 7, 2018 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms 1, Hershey Bears 0

Offense was at a premium this past Friday night when the Phantoms hosted the rival Hershey Bears inside of PPL Center.

Lehigh Valley potted the game's only goal at the 16:51 mark of the first period when Connor Bunnaman netted a rebound in front of the Hershey net. The goal marked Bunnaman's third as a professional and would go on to be the eventual game winner.

For the remainder of the contest, goaltender Carter Hart stood tall making a total of 26 saves on 26 shots to earn the first shutout of his professional career.

Saturday, December 8, 2018 - Cleveland Monsters 4, Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2

On Saturday, the Phantoms rematched against the visiting Cleveland Monsters for the two team's second meeting in just four days.

While Lehigh Valley found the back of the net first, when Connor Bunnaman netted the teddy-bear-toss goal just 4:06 into the first period, Cleveland battled back to tie the game heading into the locker room for the first intermission.

The Monsters stretched their lead to 3-1 before Colin McDonald's second goal of the season would bring the Phantoms back within one midway through the third period. Cleveland would again answer back, nearly five minutes later, capping off a 4-2 win as the Monsters swept both games against the Phantoms inside of PPL Center.

The Road Ahead

Friday, December 14, 2018 - Belleville Senators at Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 7:05 p.m.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms will conclude their current four-game home stand with a Friday night tilt against the Belleville Senators.

In their only other match up of the season, Lehigh Valley walked away with a 4-2 victory thanks to a pair of goals from Chris Conner and additional markers from Mike Vecchione and Taylor Leier. Since that game, the Senators have gone 2-1-0 which included a 7-2 thrashing of the Laval Rocket on December 7.

Friday night's game also features a Youth Winter Hat Giveaway, presented by PALCS, to the first 2,000 fans ages 14 and under in attendance! Limited tickets remain for the contest, so grab yours online.

Saturday, December 15, 2018 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 7:05 p.m.

On Saturday night, the Phantoms will take a drive up the Pennsylvania Turnpike to take on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for the third time this season.

The season series between the two Atlantic Division rivals currently sits tied at 1-1 and, as of Tuesday, the Phantoms are holding onto the fourth spot in the division by just two points over Penguins. Heading into the game on Saturday night, both teams will have a lot on the line in terms of standings.

Snap Shots

A Memorable Goose Egg

Lehigh Valley Phantoms goaltender Carter Hart secured the first shutout of his professional career this past Friday night against the Hershey Bears, turning aside all 26 shots he faced during the contest. Over his WHL career, Hart recorded a total of 26 shutouts which is tied for the record for most shutouts by a goalie in the WHL.

The 800 Club

Lehigh Valley captain Colin McDonald played in his 800th professional game on Wednesday night against the Cleveland Monsters. In his now 12-year career, the Wethersfield, Connecticut, native has amassed 179 goals and 215 assists for a combined 394 total points.

Carter is Smarter

Over his past three starts - against Hershey, Toronto and Laval - Lehigh Valley Phantoms goaltender Carter Hart carries a 3-0-0 record with a 1.34 goals-against average and .955 save percentage.

Phantoms by the Numbers

1: Forward Phil Varone earned his first call up to the NHL while with the Flyers Organization this past week

3 & 4: The Phantoms were held to just a single goal twice this past week marking only the third and fourth time that has occurred this season

7,148: The Lehigh Valley Phantoms collected 7,148 teddy bears and stuffed animals for donation to Valley Youth House during their annual Teddy Bear Toss Recent Transactions

December 7, 2018: The Philadelphia Flyers recalled from loan forward Phil Varone from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms

December 10, 2018: The Lehigh Valley Phantoms recalled forward Michael Huntebrinker from the Reading Royals

Roster Notes

Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward David Kase has been suspended two games. He will miss Lehigh Valley's games on Friday, December 14, vs. Belleville and Saturday, December 15, at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Broadcast Coverage

Service Electric's TV2 Sports will again be broadcasting all of the Phantoms' regular season home games live during the 2018-19 season. If you can't make it out to the rink, be sure to catch all the exciting action in high definition with Steve Degler, Todd Fedoruk, Doug Heater, Dan Fremuth and Kristi Fulkerson!

And be sure to catch each and every Phantoms game this season live on 1470-AM WSAN, 790-AM WAEB or via the Phantoms365 app! Join the Voice of the Phantoms, Bob Rotruck, for all of the heart-pumping action of Lehigh Valley Phantoms hockey whether the team is at home or on the road.

Ticket Information

Tickets for each and every Phantoms home game throughout the 2018-19 season are available online at pplcenter.com, by calling 610-347-TIXX [8499] or in-person at the QNB Box Office [7th & Hamilton].

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 11, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.