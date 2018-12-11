Admirals Recall Lane from Atlanta
December 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that they have recalled forward Matt Lane from the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL.
This is the second recall of the season for Lane, who did not register a point in eight games with the Admirals this season. The Rochester, NY native has two goals and five assists in eight contests with Atlanta so far this year. In 2917-18 he tallied 25 points (11g-14a) in 59 contests with the Worcester Railers of the ECHL.
Lane and the Admirals will take on the Grand Rapids Griffins at 7 pm tonight at Panther Arena. Fans can purchase tickets by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, or online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 11, 2018
- Admirals Recall Lane from Atlanta - Milwaukee Admirals
- Monsters Announce Joe Thomas Bobblehead for 'Cleveland Sports Legends' Night at the Q on February 9th - Cleveland Monsters
- Binghamton Devils Suspensions Announced - Binghamton Devils
- American Hockey League Announces Suspensions - AHL
- Lashoff Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Third-Place Griffins Play Home-And-Home Sets against Milwaukee and Rockford - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Assist in Holiday Fund-Raising - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Florida Panthers Recall F Anthony Greco from Springfield - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Rangers Assign Cole Schneider and Steven Fogarty to Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Sabres Assign Wedgewood to Rochester - Rochester Americans
- Amerks Recall Powell from Cincinnati - Rochester Americans
- Gillam Returned on Loan to Worcester (ECHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 10 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Admirals Recall Lane from Atlanta
- Admirals Present a "Salute to Caroling" on Tuesday
- Admirals Earn Point in OT Loss
- Ads Fall Just Shy against Stars
- Admirals Stumble in Texas