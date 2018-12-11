Admirals Recall Lane from Atlanta

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that they have recalled forward Matt Lane from the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL.

This is the second recall of the season for Lane, who did not register a point in eight games with the Admirals this season. The Rochester, NY native has two goals and five assists in eight contests with Atlanta so far this year. In 2917-18 he tallied 25 points (11g-14a) in 59 contests with the Worcester Railers of the ECHL.

