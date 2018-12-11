American Hockey League Announces Suspensions

December 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the following suspensions:

Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward David Kase has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game vs. Hershey on Dec. 7.

Kase was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Lehigh Valley's games Friday (Dec. 14) vs. Belleville and Saturday (Dec. 15) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Stockton Heat defenseman Josh Healey has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of an elbowing incident in a game vs. Manitoba on Dec. 7.

Healey was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Stockton's games Saturday (Dec. 15) vs. Bakersfield, Dec. 19 vs. Bakersfield and Dec. 21 at Iowa.

Rochester Americans forward Dalton Smith has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a boarding incident in a game vs. Providence on Dec. 7.

Smith was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Rochester's game Wednesday (Dec. 12) vs. Binghamton.

Hershey Bears forward Beck Malenstyn has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game vs. Hartford on Dec. 8.

Malenstyn was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 21.1 after being assessed a match penalty. He missed Hershey's game on Dec. 9 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and will also miss Hershey's game Saturday (Dec. 15) at Providence.

Binghamton Devils forward Ryan Schmelzer has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game vs. Utica on Dec. 8.

Schmelzer was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Binghamton's games Wednesday (Dec. 12) at Rochester and Friday (Dec. 14) at Utica.

Binghamton Devils forward Eric Tangradi has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a boarding incident in a game vs. Utica on Dec. 8.

Tangradi was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Binghamton's game Wednesday (Dec. 12) at Rochester.

