Rangers Assign Cole Schneider and Steven Fogarty to Hartford

NEW YORK - New York Rangers General Manager Jeff Gorton announced today that the team has assigned forwards Cole Schneider and Steven Fogarty to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Schneider was recalled by the Rangers on Dec. 8. He has skated in 25 AHL games with the Wolf Pack this season, registering eight goals and nine assists for 17 points, along with four penalty minutes. At the time he was recalled by the Rangers, Schneider led the Wolf Pack in goals and power play goals (four), was tied for second in points, ranked third in shots on goal (48), and was tied for fourth in assists this season. He has tallied at least one point in 15 of 25 games he has played with the Wolf Pack this season.

Fogarty has skated in 10 games with the Rangers this season after he was recalled on Nov. 18. He has skated in 19 AHL games with the Wolf Pack in 2018-19, registering seven goals and seven assists for 14 points, along with 16 penalty minutes. At the time he was recalled by the Rangers, Fogarty was tied for the team lead in goals, ranked second on Hartford in points and power play goals (three), and was tied for fourth on the team in shots on goal (38) this season.

