Amerks Recall Powell from Cincinnati

(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has recalled forward Myles Powell from the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL.

Powell, 24, began the season in Rochester, appearing in two games before being assigned to Cincinnati on Oct. 31. In 18 games with the Cyclones this season, the first-year pro is tied for the team lead with 10 goals and ranks fourth with 18 points. The Courtenay, British Columbia, native totaled 11 points (8+3) over a season-long seven-game point streak between Nov. 7 and Nov. 21, including a pair of two-goal outings over that span, and has five points (2+3) in his last four games.

Powell has recorded 21 points (11+10) in 22 career games with Cincinnati and has also appeared in six American Hockey League contests with the Amerks since making his pro debut with the team at the end of last season.

Prior to turning pro, Powell completed a four-year collegiate career at Rochester Institute of Technology (AHA), where he became one of the most decorated players in school history. Powell finished with 105 points (45+60) in 149 games with the Tigers, leading the team in scoring in three of his four seasons. A two-time AHA Champion and finalist for the 2018 Hobey Baker Award, the 5-foot-9, 174 pound-forward became just the 10th player in R.I.T.'s Division I history to record 100 or more points. He finished his tenure at R.I.T. tied for second in program history with nine game-winning tallies while ranking sixth all-time with 45 career goals.

