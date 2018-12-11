Sabres Assign Wedgewood to Rochester

December 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has assigned goaltender Scott Wedgewood to the Rochester Americans (AHL).

