Bears Weekly: Club Hits Road Looking to Climb Standings

December 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - After skating at Giant Center for four of the past five games, the Hershey Bears are preparing for three straight games away from Chocolatetown, including a pair of contests on the road this weekend. The 11-13-0-2 Bears are looking to move up in the Atlantic Division standings with games at Providence Saturday and Springfield Sunday.

Last Friday, the Chocolate and White opened the week with a 1-0 loss at Lehigh Valley. Carter Hart denied all 26 shots Hershey fired his way, while Vitek Vanecek stopped 20 shots for the Bears. On Saturday, Hershey bounced back, blowing out Hartford 6-3 at Giant Center. Twelve different Bears had a point in the win, and Liam O'Brien and Mike Sgarbossa tallied a pair of goals. The win marked the third time Hershey has scored six goals at Giant Center this season. In last Sunday's contest, the Bears fell to the rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 5-4 in a shootout. The Bears took a 4-1 lead in the second period, but Wilkes-Barre/Scranton added two late goals in the middle frame, then tied the game in the final minute of the third period. Joseph Cramarossa had the lone goal for either team in a nine-round shootout.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Saturday, Dec. 15 at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 16 at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

#BEARSCARES:

The Bears are committed to giving back to the local community. On Wednesday, Nathan Walker and Aaron Ness will take part in Milton's Christmas Workshop. On Thursday, select Bears will visit children at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

WEEKLY PRACTICE SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, Dec. 12: 10:30 a.m., Giant Center

Thursday, Dec. 13: 10:30 a.m., Giant Center

Friday, Dec. 14: 9:30 a.m., Giant Center

Saturday, Dec. 15: 11:15 a.m., Morning Skate, Dunkin' Donuts Center

*Practice schedule subject to change. Follow @TheHersheyBears on Twitter for updates.

FIRST OF MANY: Saturday's victory was full of firsts. Maximilian Kammerer struck for his first AHL goal in the second period, while forward Garrett Pilon also scored his first AHL goal at 10:13 of the third period, striking for the first time in his 25th game of the season. Defender Tobias Geisser assisted on the Pilon goal, giving him his first AHL point. Also, defender Colby Williams enjoyed the best individual night of his AHL career, posting three assists for the first time.

MEGNA MAGIC: Hershey forward Jayson Megna enters this weekend having scored points in eight of the past 10 games. Megna has five goals and three assists in that span. Four of Megna's seven goals this season have come versus his former club, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

200 FOR TYLER: Hershey defender Tyler Lewington enjoyed a big weekend. The rearguard skated in his 200th AHL game on Saturday, registering two assists in the 6-3 win. This marked only the second two-assist game in his AHL career. He followed up the performance with his second goal of the season in Sunday's loss to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. In total, Lewington has scored 40 points and logged 447 penalty minutes in his 201 games with the Chocolate and White.

GRANT ACCEPTED: Last Saturday, the Bears recalled forward Grant Besse from the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays. Besse made his Hershey debut Sunday, registering four shots. He led the Stingrays with 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) in 20 games prior to his recall. Last year he posted seven points in 11 games during a stint with the Cleveland Monsters.

SUCCESS FOR SAMMY: Hershey netminder Ilya Samsonov returned to the win column in last Saturday's victory, stopping 28 shots to earn his fourth victory of the season. The win snapped a string of four straight losses for the rookie netminder, and the victory was his first since Nov. 10 versus Springfield.

BEARS BITES: Forward Mike Sgarbossa has six points (two goals, four assists) in his past five games...The Bears are averaging 15.77 penalty minutes per game, the fifth most in the AHL...All four of Hershey's games that have gone past regulation this season have been decided via shootout...Saturday's game at Providence will mark Spencer Carbery's first game against his former club. He was an assistant coach with the P-Bruins last year...Hershey forward Beck Malenstyn will be suspended for Saturday's game in Providence as the result of an illegal check to the head in last Saturday's game vs. Hartford.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 11, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.