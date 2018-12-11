Gillam Returned on Loan to Worcester (ECHL)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced Tuesday that goaltender Mitch Gillam has been returned on loan to the team's ECHL affiliate, the Worcester Railers H.C.

Gillam, 26, has played 11 games with the Railers this season, collecting a 5-6-0 record with a 2.55 goals-against-average and .930 save percentage. Prior to his call-up with the Sound Tigers last Wednesday, Gillam earned CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week honors for the second time in his career, going 3-0-0 with a 1.64-goals-against-average and .951 save percentage in three appearances from Nov. 26 - Dec. 2.

The Peterborough, Ont. native played a team-high 41 games with Worcester in 2017-18 and posted a 23-14-2 record to earn ECHL all-star honors during his rookie campaign. He led the club in wins, goals-against-average (2.15), save percentage (.925) and shutouts (5), and helped Worcester qualify for the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The 6'0, 180-pound netminder also went 1-1-0 with a 2.88 goals-against-average in three post-season appearances. Gillam had a four-year career at Cornell University and posted a 47-28-17 record in 97 career games with the Big Red. He was named to the NCAA All-Ivy League Second Team on two occasions.

Gillam has not made an appearance with the Sound Tigers.

