Redmond Recalled from Reading

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls today announced that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled goaltender Angus Redmond from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Redmond, 23 (10/3/95), posted a 1-3-0 record in seven appearances with Reading this season. In 28 career ECHL games with Reading (2018-19), Toledo (2017-18) and Utah (2017-18), the 6-2, 197-pound goaltender has a 5-12-6 record. A native of Langley, British Columbia, Redmond has yet to make his AHL debut for San Diego.

