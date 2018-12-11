Monsters Announce Joe Thomas Bobblehead for 'Cleveland Sports Legends' Night at the Q on February 9th

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced Tuesday that the first 10,000 fans that attend the Monsters' game vs. the Binghamton Devils on Saturday, February 9th at 7:00 PM will receive a special Monsters Joe Thomas bobblehead, presented by University Hospitals Sports Medicine, on 'Cleveland Sports Legends' Night at The Q!

Along with the opportunity to secure the special-edition Joe Thomas bobblehead, 'Cleveland Sports Legends' Night will feature special guest appearances from various Cleveland sports legends, as well as a themed game presentation honoring the amazing accomplishments of some of our city's greatest athletes on the field, court and ice.

Additionally, the Monsters will donate $5,000 to Joe Thomas' preferred charity, Providence House. Providence House is a crisis nursery committed to child abuse prevention and family preservation in the Cleveland area.

Fans can enter to win a 'Cleveland Monsters Legendary Experience' for the game on Saturday, February 9th via sweepstakes courtesy of University Hospitals Sports Medicine. One winner will receive four premium tickets, four bobbleheads, two Zamboni rides, Chairman's Club access, and VIP Parking. Fans can enter at www.clevelandmonsters.com/legendarysweepstakes now until Friday, January 25th.

For more information regarding 'Cleveland Sports Legends' Night,' make sure to check out ClevelandMonsters.com/PromoSchedule and follow each of the Monsters' social media channels for updates as the game approaches.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Friday road clash vs. the Rochester Americans with full coverage, live from Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY, underway at 7:00 pm on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Then on Saturday, December 15th at 7:00 PM, the Monsters host a rematch against Rochester at The Q on "Grow the Game" Night, when the first 5,000 kids will receive an exclusive Monsters Youth Hockey jersey. Tickets for the game start at just $10!

Cleveland Monsters Holiday Packs are on sale now and include exclusive Monsters Holiday socks, a Monsters snow globe and equal number of Disney on Ice tickets at The Q! Holiday Packs start as low as $54 and can be purchased today by visiting www.clevelandmonsters.com/holiday or by calling the Monsters sales and service team at 216-420-0000. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.

