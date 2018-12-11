Weekly: Penguins Complete Sweep of Three-In-Three Weekend
December 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
Weekly Rewind
Friday, Dec. 7 - PENGUINS 1 vs. Cleveland 0
John Muse recorded a 32-save shutout, allowing the Penguins to beat the Monsters by a 1-0 score. Ryan Haggerty buried the game's only goal, capitalizing on a second period power play.
Saturday, Dec. 8 - PENGUINS 3 vs. Bridgeport 1
The Penguins put together a furious third period effort to come back and defeat the Sound Tigers. Jeff Taylor kicked things off by scoring his first AHL goal early in the third period, and Ethan Prow potted the game-winner less than two minutes later.
Sunday, Dec. 9 - PENGUINS 5 at Hershey 4 (SO)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton stormed back from down three goals to force overtime and eventually triumph over Hershey in a shootout. Before Joseph Cramarossa notched the only tally of the shootout in the ninth round, Teddy Blueger recorded a point on all three of the Penguins' goals in the comeback (1G-2A).
The Week Ahead
Wednesday, Dec. 12 - PENGUINS at Springfield
Springfield is coming off of an impressive 5-1 win on Sunday. The Penguins have earned points in seven straight games against the T-Birds (6-0-1-0).
Saturday, Dec. 15 - PENGUINS vs. Lehigh Valley
The Penguins host their annual Teddy Bear Toss. Fans are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped stuffed animals and throw them on the ice after the team's first goal. All toys will be donated to Operation Santa Claus, a charitable private organization operating out of Tobyhanna Army Depot.
Sunday, Dec. 16 - PENGUINS at Bridgeport
Fresh off their defeat of Bridgeport last weekend, Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton takes its second annual Dad's Trip on the road for this showdown at Webster Bank Arena.
Ice Chips
- On Wednesday, Dec. 5, the Pittsburgh Penguins traded Stefan Elliott and Tobias Lindberg to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for Ben Sexton and Macoy Erkamps. Additionally, Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton acquired Ryan Scarfo from the Belleville Senators for future considerations.
- Teddy Blueger has 14 points in his last 14 games (4G-10A) and has assumed sole possession of the team lead in points (20).
- Ethan Prow is now tied for the team-lead in goals (8), which also ranks third among all AHL defensemen
- John Muse was the first Wilkes-Barre/Scranton goalie to allow four goals or fewer in his first three starts with the team since Andy Chiodo (2003-04).
UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME
Wed, Dec. 12 Springfield MassMutual Center 7:05 p.m.
Sat, Dec. 15 Lehigh Valley Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.
Sun, Dec. 16 Bridgeport Webster Bank Arena 3:00 p.m.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
Wed, Dec. 5 (D) Stefan Elliott Traded by PIT to OTT
Wed, Dec. 5 (LW) Tobias Lindberg Traded by PIT to OTT
Wed, Dec. 5 (RW) Ben Sexton Traded to PIT; Assigned to WBS
Wed, Dec. 5 (D) Macoy Erkamps Traded to PIT; Assigned to WBS
Wed, Dec. 5 (C) Ryan Scarfo Traded by BEL to WBS
