Lashoff Recalled by Detroit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday recalled defenseman Brian Lashoff from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

??Lashoff, 28, has three points (0-3-3), a plus-two rating and 19 penalty minutes in 17 games with the Griffins this season. In his career, the 6-foot-3, 221-pound blueliner shows 87 points (21-66-87), a plus-18 rating and 213 PIM in 417 regular season contests with Grand Rapids and accounts for 19 points (5-14-19) and 34 PIM in the playoffs. Debuting with the team during the 2008-09 campaign, Lashoff ranks second in Griffins history in both regular season and postseason games played and is one of three players to be a part of both the 2017 and 2013 Calder Cup championships.

??Lashoff is yet to make his NHL season debut this year but has played in 123 career games with Detroit since 2012-13, producing 13 points (2-11-13) and 57 PIM. He has also logged eight career Stanley Cup Playoff games. Lashoff became the 126th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he debuted with Detroit and registered his first goal in the same game on Jan. 21, 2013 at Columbus.

??The Griffins are in Milwaukee to conclude a three-game road trip tonight at 8 p.m. EST.

